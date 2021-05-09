William Alton Morris
July 23, 1941 — April 26, 2021
William lost his battle with neck and head cancer on Monday April 26, 2021.
Born in Spokane, Washington and graduated in 1962 from Spokane High School. He was born to Elmer A Morris and Beatrice Leaona Bauer and had a sister, Joan Gray and brother, Bob Morris. He met his future wife through her brother, Richard Farstad, Linda Lorraine Morris, and had one daughter, Michelle Renee Morris. He got hired at The Boeing Company and was there until he retired with over 35 years vested. He enjoyed bodybuilding, roller skating, hot rods, photography and animals. He moved to Walla Walla, where he had rescued two German Shepherds who were wonderful companions. He walked his dog every day, twice a day and enjoyed chatting with the neighbors and getting all the animals excited.
He was preceded in death by his father, Elmer Alton Morris; his mother, Beatrice Leona Bauer; brother, Bob Morris; and ex-wife, Linda Lorraine Morris. He was survived by his only child / daughter, Michelle Renee Morris and son-in-law, Warren Singleton; sister, Joan Gray; sister-in-law, Teresa Oestreich; brother-in-law, Richard Farstad; brother-in-law, Neil Oestreich; nephews, Frank Gray, Vernon Geyman, Daniel Morris, Michael Swift, Jim Oestreich, Shaun Swift, John Serverson; and nieces, Heidi Gray, Lisa Oestreich, Myra Cuesta, Lori Geyman, Jenny Gilstrap, Debbie Gilstrap, Kim Farstad, Lara Farstad, Tara Farstad.
Michelle will have a celebration of life on a later date COVID permitting. The family asks that instead of flowers please donate to the American Cancer Society in William A Morris name. 1-800-227-2345 or online at https://donate3.cancer.org/
Special thanks to: Faia Stevenson and the Rite Choice Ventilator Specialty AFH staff, the staff at Legacy Salmon Creek, Dr Jones at Providence Ester Short, Bridges Palliative Care, Marie, Karen and Sara, Evergreen Memorial Gardens staff Sarah and Ashlinn, Vancouver, Washington, Baker Boyer Bank in Walla Walla, Todd Baumann staff at State Farm, George Hessler and staff at Edward Jones, Chris Kuhlmann and staff at Kuhlmann Financial Services, Sandy Perry with DSHS APS, friends and neighbors, Summer Aerni and the whole family. Vernon Geyman and Warren Singleton for your support.