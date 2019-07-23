Wilda Jean Fletcher
January 30, 1927 — July 19, 2019
Wilda Jean Fletcher, age 92 years, died July 19, 2019, at her home in Dayton. Funeral services will be 10 a.m. Wednesday, July 24, 2019, at the United Methodist Church with Rev. Linda Weistaner officiating. Burial will be in the family plot in the Dayton Cemetery. Those who wish may contribute to the United Methodist Church Memorial Fund or the charity of the donor’s choice.
Wilda was born in Portland, Oregon on January 30, 1927, to Benjamin and Anna Puvogel Simpson. The family moved to Seattle and she was orphaned at an early age. She was raised by an aunt and uncle, Elizabeth and Erich Meisner. Wilda graduated from Roosevelt High School in Seattle with the class of 1945. She attended WSU where she met and married her husband, Blaine Fletcher.
The family has resided in Brentwood, CA; Nashville, TN; Manhattan, KS; Birmingham, MI; Pullman, WA; Bellevue, WA and Dayton, WA. They settled in Pullman, WA and built a home there where they raised their family while her husband was on the WSU Faculty. She and her husband established National Management Corporation, a computer cost accounting service for farms and ranches. They were in business for 25 years. They then moved to Dayton, where they farmed an 1800 acre farm until retirement.
Wilda was a member of Alpha Gamma Delta Sorority where she served as Alumni Activity/Scholarship Advisor at WSU. She was a member of the Dayton Methodist Church for 41 years. She enjoyed many bible Study and Beth Moore Studies. She was a member of Faculty Wives Club and Ag Econ Faculty Wives Club of Kansas State and Washington State Universities, TOPS, and Dayton General Hospital Auxiliary. She taught at Vanderbilt University pre-school and was a Girl Scout leader. She was well known for her many travel experiences, traveling throughout the world, in addition to all 50 states. She enjoyed raising her family, gardening and knitting.
Wilda is survived by her three children, Diana Pospisil of Southlake, TX, Richard Fletcher of Alta Loma, CA, and Dr. Ronald Fletcher of Steilacoom, WA; seven grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Blaine Fletcher; and sister, Mary Hofeditz.