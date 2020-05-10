Wilburn “Wib” Harold Sutherland
— April 24, 2020
Wilburn Harold Sutherland, “Wib”, passed away at the age of 91 on Friday April 24, 2020, after a brief illness.
He is survived by his wife of 4 years, Janet Davis Sutherland of Dallas Texas; his sister, Marilyn Kentch and her family; his son, Randy Sutherland and his wife, Sharon; his daughter, Gina Sutherland Pinkepank; 12 grandchildren and their spouses; 13 great-grandchildren; three step-children and their families. He is preceded in death by his wife of 48 years, Virginia Nelson Sutherland of Walla Walla; and his wife of 14 years, Lennie Lee Clark Sutherland of Dallas, Texas.
A memorial will be held in Walla Walla, at a time when we can all gather safely to honor him and to lay him to rest with his beloved Virginia. To view more details, a videotaped personal account of his life in his own words, and where Wib’s service in the Korean war will never be forgotten, please go to the following website: Neptunesociety.com/obituaries and search Wilburn Sutherland in Texas. All who knew Wib Sutherland, loved him. He had a long life filled with amazing experiences, love, and friendship. Wib had a special place in his heart for the Shriners Hospitals for Children. And so, in lieu of flowers, a donation to https://www.shrinershospitalsforchildren.org/shc/donate would truly honor his memory.