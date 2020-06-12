Wilbur W. Bundy
April 10, 1943 — June 11, 2020
WALLA WALLA - Wilbur Walter Bundy, 77, died June 11, 2020, at Providence St. Mary Medical Center.
Arrangements are pending at Herring Groseclose Funeral Home, 315 W Alder St, Walla Walla.
