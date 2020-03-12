Wesley Wells Benefiel
May 21, 1926 — March 1, 2020
Wesley Wells Benefiel of Olympia, Washington died at home of an apparent aneurysm on March 1, 2020. Wes was born on May 21, 1926, to Arthur L. and Ruth Clark Benefiel in Walla Walla. After graduation from Walla Walla High School in 1944, he enlisted in the U.S. Navy. He was subsequently graduated from Whitman College in Walla Walla, with a degree in Economics.
An industrious youngster who delivered groceries and papers and worked summers in wheat harvest became an industrious businessman, co-owner of Grays Harbor Rendering, Pacific Protein, and Seattle Rendering, committed to managing his businesses with integrity and compassion. He also dedicated himself to education and the community, serving on the Elma school board and in the Elma United Methodist Church. In his semi-retirement years, continuing in his dedication to education, he tutored children at Black Lake Elementary and drove a school bus there for 18 years. He also loved to read and to discuss politics. He believed deeply in democratic principles and in the duty and privilege of citizenship. He was a devoted father and grandfather.
He recently shared with family members that he tried to live a life guided by “ethics, compassion, and morality.“ Wes also made a point of emphasizing humanity’s common core: “We have a lot more in common than not in common. We’re all trying to get by, pay our bills, and do the right thing. There’s lots more that brings us together than tears us apart.”
Wes is survived by his wife, Betty Benefiel; his three daughters, Margaret H. Benefiel (Ken Haase), Elizabeth A. B. Bowden (John), Virginia D. B. Buck, all born of his first marriage to Willa Dodge Benefiel; four grandchildren; five step-children, Koni Seaburg (Rod), Bart Valentine (Becky), Bruce Valentine (Linda), Steve Valentine (Robin), Marilyn George (Bill); 23 step-grandchildren, 49 step-great-grandchildren; his sisters, Jean Frank, Peggy Miller, and Jo Allison; and his brother, Arthur L. “Toss” Benefiel (Vi). He was preceded in death by his parents; and his sisters, Evelyn Keizer and Anita Boldman; his brothers, Jim Benefiel and Robert Benefiel; and his son-in-law, Jim Buck.
A memorial service will be held April 11 at 1 p.m. at South Sound Manor, 455 North St. SE, Tumwater, followed by a reception. Donations may be sent to Black Lake Elementary School.