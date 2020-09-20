Wesley Lee Butler
April 4, 1943 — September 2, 2020
Wesley Lee Butler, 77, passed away peacefully on September 2, 2020, at Elaine & Don Heimbigner Hospice Care Center in Vancouver, WA
He was born on April 4, 1943, in Seattle, WA, where his father worked for Boeing during WWII. At about age 2, Wes’s family moved to Walla Walla, where his parents both had family there. Wes grew up in Walla Walla, hunting the Blues with his favorite dog Suzie, riding motorcycles, and fishing the creeks and streams of the Walla Walla. In his teenage years, Wes’s life was much like the movie “American Graffiti” He and his friends worked on chopping and hot-rodding their cars and cruising. He was a member of the very first car club in Walla Walla, The Drifters. Wes still enjoyed hunting and fishing and he fished the Columbia River before there were dams. Wes’s generation saw the birth of Rock and Roll, the birth of television, and a man being sent to the moon.
During high school and a short time after, he worked in the bakery at Fleenor’s market, where his mother Irene worked. He graduated Wa-Hi in 1961. Wes worked for Union Pacific Railroad until he received his draft notice from the Army. He served in the Army from February 1964 to October 1965. He was Honorably Discharged and went back to Walla Walla. Wes worked at Union Pacific Railroad and Zellerbach Paper Company. During this time he was married to his first wife and they had two children together, daughter Cheri and son Michael. After divorce, he moved to Vancouver, WA in the late 1970s. His jobs included working for Cox Cable company, Longview Switching company, and Portland Terminal. During this time, he married his second wife and gained a daughter Rachel. He and his second wife later divorced. Wes continued working at Boise Cascade in Vancouver, meeting his third wife Jean. They shared a home together for 22 years. Wes also worked for Vinings Chemical and Kemira Chemical Company in Washougal, WA. He retired at age 62, in 2006. In his retirement years, Wes enjoyed taking trips with his wife all over Washington, Oregon, and parts of Canada, spending time with his children and grandchildren. He also enjoyed gardening, landscaping, tinkering with his old Chevy and perfecting his criss-cross mowing technique.
Wes is survived by his partner and wife of 22 years, Jean Watson-Butler of Vancouver, WA; his daughter, Cheri Rao and her family of Lafayette, CA; his son, Michael Butler, wife Molly and family of Touchet, WA; and his daughter, Rachel Haney, her husband Jim and family of Spring Hill, TN; with a total of 12 grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. Wes is preceded in death by his parents, John “Jack” Butler and Irene Butler of Walla Walla; his sister, Debra Atwood of Mesa, AZ; and his first grandchild, ReAna Butler of Touchet, WA.
Due to corona virus, there will be no funeral. A small graveside service with Military Honors will be held September 25, at 10:00am at Mountain View Cemetery, Lamar Garden section, in Walla Walla.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Wesley’s memory, to the Elaine and Don Heimbigner Hospice Care Center, 3102 NE 134th St, Vancouver, WA 98686 or give@chhh.org