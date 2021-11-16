Wesley Clay Goforth
November 19, 1958 — November 5, 2021
Wesley Clay Goforth passed away unexpectedly on November 5, 2021. Just 14 days shy of his 63rd birthday in Walla Walla. Wesley was born to Earl and Flora Jean Goforth on November 19, 1958, in Waco Texas. Wesley enjoyed spending time with his family and going fishing. He collected hats, knives and swords.
Wesley is survived by two sons, Jeremy and Cody; two daughters, CaBree and her husband Luis Hagen, Desiree and her husband Randy Berry; adopted daughter, Hollie Johnson; and his beloved pet BB; two sisters, Nancy Watkins and Betty Hasbell; one brother, Jim Goforth; numerous nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by father and mother, and his three brothers. Wesley will be loved and missed by all.
A celebration of life will be at a later date.