Wayne Roy McKay
Sept. 26, 1938 — Nov. 25, 2019
Wayne was born in Milwaukee, Wisconsin to Anita Thate and was adopted by Samuel McKay, who was career Navy. While in Wisconsin, Wayne spent a lot of time with his Aunt Hellen and Uncle Gene Thate and their daughter Jackie Thate Knitter, who was like a sister to him.
He attended several schools while growing up and graduated from Chula Vista High School. Wayne joined the Navy and served his country for 20 years. He was stationed in Italy, Hawaii, Vietnam, and San Diego. After retiring from the Navy, he used his GI Bill and graduated with a degree in Hotel/Motel Management. Wayne managed various Howard Johnson hotels. He also worked as a Civil Servant repairing electronic equipment for the Navy in San Diego. Wayne enjoyed traveling and was blessed with the opportunity to travel the world. He was an accomplished photographer and loved to listen to music.
Wayne was a devoted husband to Billie Whitney Wren for 49 years. He was a caring father to his three children, Susan Wren Davis, William Wren and Joseph Wren. He was a loving grandpa to his grandchildren, Whitney Davis Ray, Sonia Davis, Danielle and Brianna Wren, and Megan and Matthew Wren. He became a great-grandfather to Allyssa Ray this October. He was also a devoted son who cared for his mother Anita McKay for 16 years prior to her passing.
In 1990 Wayne was baptized into the Seventh-day Adventist Church. He was an active member of the Ritzville SDA church where he served as a Deacon, Elder, and Head Elder. While in Ritzville he regularly volunteered at the local food bank. Some of his happiest days were spent serving that community.
On November 25, 2019, Wayne passed away in his sleep at the Veterans Home in Walla Walla. We are thankful for the caring staff who were so kind and loving to him during his four months stay.
Memorial services will be held for Wayne at the Ritzville SDA Church in the Spring of 2020.