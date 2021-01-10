Wayne Melvin Trumbull
July 26, 1933 — December 29, 2020
Wayne M. Trumbull passed away peacefully in his home on December 29, 2020, at the age of 87, surrounded by his loving family.
Wayne was a true son of Oregon, despite the fact that he was born July 26, 1933, in Kansas. The family moved to Montana, and then during WWII moved to Portland where he spent much of his youth. When he was in high school they moved once again to settle in Milton-Freewater, a community he grew to deeply cherish and support. He graduated from McLoughlin High in 1951, where he proudly served as senior class president. In high school he met the love of his life, Charlotte Stewart. They married in 1952. As a young couple they moved to Klamath Falls, where he attended Oregon Institute of Technology on a football scholarship. Wayne had a short career in insurance, serving as the youngest district manager Great West Life ever had. By the time they were 24 they had three children. The company moved them to Denver, Colorado. And by 1959 they moved back to Milton-Freewater and bought their first apple orchard. They expanded their family once more with the arrival of their fourth child.
Wayne quickly immersed himself in the apple orchard business, where he discovered a specific variety that, with the help of young extension agent Earl Brown, he patented in 1968. He named it the Oregon Spur. The collaboration between the two young men fostered a life-long friendship. He was the plant manager at Blue Mountain Growers and also served as chairman of the board. In the 70s they purchased Stewart Peony Gardens from Charlotte’s aunt and uncle. They owned the business nearly 40 years, growing, packing and shipping peonies across the country. He was invited to go on a People-to-People sponsored trip to Russia with farmers from various countries, where they taught farmers there how to successfully grow apples. The community named him Agriculturalist of the Year in 2000. He was also a field man for Stadelman Fruit Company, a job he loved. He believed in working hard and playing hard. He was fiercely loyal to friends and business contacts who helped him through the lean years.
As he grew his orchard business, Wayne also contributed to his community by serving on Milton-Freewater school boards for over 18 years. He served twice as chairman of the high school board. He was also active in charitable organizations including the Elks and the Masonic Lodge, where he became a Shriner and was inducted into its Royal Order of Jesters and on the Divan. He was also active in the Jaycees, serving on numerous chamber committees, facilitating the development of the community golf course and Meadowood Speech Camp. Wayne and Charlotte also volunteered in the Pea Festival and served as chaperones in 1971.
Despite his leadership in the community and involvement in charitable organizations, Wayne was not a pretentious man. If asked what kind of beer he liked, he’d say “cold.” His sense of humor, no doubt honed through his involvement in the Royal Order of Jesters, stayed with him through the end. On the occasion of Wayne and Charlotte’s 50th anniversary, where the couple posed for a photo with Don and Arminta Rhodes as well as Jan and Herb March, also celebrating their 50th anniversaries, he remarked: “Here’s 150 years of marital bliss.”
In addition to his quick wit, Wayne was a very perceptive man. He could read a room better than anyone and turn a dicey situation into a fun event. Wayne had a way of making everyone feel special, and more importantly, recognized them for who they are and the struggles they faced. That rare quality made even strangers want to adopt Wayne as a pseudo-Dad. He always stood up for the underdog and was known for his generosity. He literally gave the shirt off his back to help someone in need. His caring and thoughtfulness inspired life-long relationships with friends who continued to stop by for visits, long after the initial relationships faded. He loved people but did not tolerate fools.
Wayne loved life, his wife Charlotte and their family and friends. He enjoyed golfing, hunting, fishing, snowmobiling and exploring the mountains. He especially enjoyed their cabin in the Blue Mountains, where friends and family would often gather around a bonfire to share stories.
Wayne is survived by his wife of 68 years Charlotte; sons, Bob and Rick; daughters, Michelle and Stacy; daughters-in-law, Robin, Paula and Yolanda. He is also survived by five grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandson. Wayne is also survived by his brother, Bruce. He was preceded in death by his parents, Slim and Roberta; along with his sister, Dixie; and brother, Gene. He will be missed by all that had the pleasure to know him.
There will be no service due to the COVID-19 pandemic. There will be a celebration of life when it’s safe to do so. Memorial contributions may be made to The Shriners Hospital for Children, the Milton-Freewater Foundation or another local charity.
