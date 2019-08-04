Wayne L. Pelley
August 23, 1938 — July 21, 2019
Wayne L. Pelley, 80, of Walla Walla passed away at Park Manor Rehabilitation Center on July 21, 2019. The oldest of three boys he was born in Waterloo, Iowa to Lawerance and Lydia Pelley on August 23, 1938. After joining the Navy Wayne earned his GED and it was there that inspired him to seek a career in Law Enforcement.
After marring and having a son and a daughter he graduated from the San Diego police academy in June of 1973. Wayne worked for the San Diego County Sheriff’s department before moving to Walla Walla in 1977. He briefly worked for the Washington State Penitentiary before continuing his career with the Walla Walla County Sheriff’s office. Wayne retired in 2000 after 27 years of service in Law Enforcement.
Wayne met his wife Gail at the Walla Walla Eagles Club and they married only 3 weeks later on December 16, 1989 in Walla Walla. They moved to Waitsburg in 1993, where they enjoyed raising Toy Fox Terriers and owned and operated Blue Mountain Bird Ranch, raising Emu’s and exotic birds.
He enjoyed baseball, football, hunting, fishing, mushroom hunting and proud to be a member of the Waitsburg Lions Club and attended Life Church in Walla Walla with his wife, step-daughter and son-in-law.
A son, brother, uncle, cousin, Veteran, husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather and friend, Wayne was preceded in death by both of his parents; brothers, Dale and Laverne Pelley. Wayne is survived by his wife, Gail of 30 years of Walla Walla; son, Don Pelley of Boise, Id; daughter, Teresa Brendal and son-in-law, Page Brenda of San Diego, CA.; step-son, Lance Weaver and daughter-in-law, Karla Weaver of College Place; step-daughter, Tawnya Richards and son-in-law, Mickey Richards of Prescott; and numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and all of his large extended family and their children.
At Wayne’s request, there will be no services, but requested any contributions be donated directly to the Waitsburg Lions Club, Animal Clinic East or may be sent to Herring Funeral Home, 315 W. Alder, Walla Walla, WA 99362 in care of Wayne.