Wayne F. Sanks
June 15, 1930 — Feb. 1, 2020
Wayne passed away February 1, 2020, after a long battle with Alzheimer’s disease. Born June 15, 1930, in Minatare, Nebraska to Wilma and Edmond Sanks. Wayne married Thelma J. Scholz on March 30, 1951, in Cornelius, Oregon. He subsequently served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War and was stationed on the island of Okinawa from 1951-1953.
Upon completing formal military service, Wayne began his engineering career with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers as a land surveyor in 1954. Wayne loved the outdoors and initially began his trade as a survey rod man, traveling the Pacific Northwest surveying locations for the hydroelectric dams, fish conservation and water management projects carried out by the Corps in the Columbia River Basin. By the time of his retirement Wayne was Chief of both the Corps District’s Survey & Drafting and Photogrammetry Sections.
An accomplished handyman and craftsman, Wayne was also a keen sports fan, avid fisherman, camper, and hiker who passed his love of wild places on to his children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. Wayne had a smile and kind word for everyone he met.
Wayne was an active member of Christ Lutheran Church, the WWCC Booster Club and the Elks Club.
He is survived by his wife of 69 years, Thelma; two children, Greg Sanks (Joyce), Gail Bellmore; four grandchildren, Jay Jones (Stephanie), Maggie Bidwell, Courtney Fanning (Jack), Martin Sanks; seven great-grandchildren and five brothers.
Memorial Service will be 2:00 p.m., March 7, 2020, at Christ Lutheran Church, 1420 S. 2nd, Walla Walla.