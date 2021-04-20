Wandalene Grace (Teal) Stimmel
August 10, 1918 — April 15, 2021
Wandalene Grace (Teal)
Stimmel, passed away on April 15, 2021, at Washington Odd Fellows Home in Walla Walla, at the age of 102. Wanda was born August 10, 1918, in American Falls, Idaho to Cyrus Henry and Hattie Eleanor (Schmidt) Teal near their homestead in Rockland, Idaho. She was the fourth of six children.
Wanda attended schools in Walla Walla and Camas, Washington, graduating from Walla Walla High School in 1935. In 1939, Wanda married Howard Earl Stimmel of Walla Walla and together they raised 4 children, Bob, Betty, Dennis and Steve. After the children were in school, Wanda began working at Bird’s Eye Frozen Foods where she worked until her retirement. Wanda was a life time member of the First Assembly of God Church where she served as a Sunday School teacher and Missionette’s leader, for many years. She was an excellent seamstress and made baby quilts for Birthright of Walla Walla and continued making quilts into her 90s, giving them as gifts to her grandchildren and others.
Wanda had a natural appreciation of music and taught herself to play piano, guitar and harmonica. She and her younger brother, Bob Teal, began playing harmonic duets together as children and later played at church services and special family gatherings to the delight of family and friends. When they were both in their 90s they were asked to play a duet at their older sister, Novella’s funeral, and they did.
Wanda grew up learning the value of a good work ethic and was very industrious. Even though she worked outside the home she still found time to have a home garden and always had a raspberry patch and tomato plants. She canned and helped others can fruits and vegetables in season every year. Playing games was one of her joys. She enjoyed a variety of card games plus Yahtzee, Triominos, and especially Bingo. Her 4 children and whoever else might show up joined her on Sundays for a game of Triominos (which she often won). She liked to win! Wanda was a very loving, generous person with a sparkle in her eye and a kind word for everyone. She was a woman of faith with strong Christian values and was example of her faith in her daily life.
Wanda spent her later years as a resident at Washington Odd Fellows Home, and they became part of her adopted family. She enjoyed the interaction of the friends she made there and loved to tease her caregivers.
She is survived by her four children: Robert E. (Carol) Stimmel of Milton-Freewater, Betty F. (Stimmel) Blegen of College Place, Howard Dennis (Joan) Stimmel of Walla Walla and Steven E. (Nancy) Stimmel of Walla Walla; nine grandchildren, 19 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Howard E. Stimmel; sisters, Dora (Teal) Schluter, Novella (Teal) Allen, Ruth (Teal) Smith; and brothers, Alfred R. (Bob) Teal and Gerald Teal.
Viewing and visitation will be held at the Herring Groseclose Funeral Home on Wednesday, April 21 from 10 AM to 6 PM. Graveside services will be held on Thursday, April 22 at 11 AM at Blue Mountain Memorial Gardens Cemetery, College Place. Memorial contributions may be made to the Washington Odd Fellows Home or the Christian Aid Center through Herring Groseclose Funeral Home, 315 W. Alder, Walla Walla, WA 99362. The family wishes to express a special thank you to all those at the Odd Fellows home whom touched our Mother’s life and for the wonderful care she received there over the years.