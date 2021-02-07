Wanda P. Hamblen

 —  Feb. 1, 2021

Wanda P. Hamblen, Milton-Freewater, Oregon, passed away February 1, 2021, at her home at the age of 85 years.

Graveside services will be Monday, February 8, 2021, at 2:00 P.M. at the Milton-Freewater Cemetery with Pastor Tim Sanchez officiating.  Memorial services will be at the First Baptist Church in Milton-Freewater immediately following the graveside service.  Memorial contributions may be made to the St. Mary Regional Cancer Center (Special Needs) through the Munselle-Rhodes Funeral Home, 902 S. Main, Milton-Freewater, OR  97862.