Wanda P. Hamblen
— Feb. 1, 2021
Wanda P. Hamblen, Milton-Freewater, Oregon, passed away February 1, 2021, at her home at the age of 85 years.
Graveside services will be Monday, February 8, 2021, at 2:00 P.M. at the Milton-Freewater Cemetery with Pastor Tim Sanchez officiating. Memorial services will be at the First Baptist Church in Milton-Freewater immediately following the graveside service. Memorial contributions may be made to the St. Mary Regional Cancer Center (Special Needs) through the Munselle-Rhodes Funeral Home, 902 S. Main, Milton-Freewater, OR 97862.