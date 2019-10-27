Wanda Mae Gibbs
Oct. 27, 1935 — Oct. 20, 2019
Wanda Mae Gibbs was born October 27, 1935, in Casper, WY to Grace Anson and passed away on October 20, 2019, at SMMC in Walla Walla.
Wanda was adopted by Wilma and Al Gibbs where they resided in Eureka, CA. They moved to Walla and after graduating from WA-HI, she married John Kincheloe and had a girl and a boy, Linda Kincheloe Yorgensen of Pasco and Gary Kincheloe who preceded her in death in 1978. She remarried Dick Brink and had two sons, Benjamin and Daniel Brink who reside in Walla Walla. Wanda has two sisters, Sharon Dickey of Oceanside, CA and Barbara Ayers of Corvallis, OR. She has two granddaughters, Samantha Brink of Walla Walla and Arlene Yorgensen Gass of Pasco; and two great grandchildren, Allison Gass and Maddox Lytton both of Pasco. She has numerous nieces and nephews.
Wanda worked for and retired from the Walla Walla School District primarily at Prospect Point, WA-HI and the Main Office. She took great pride in her secretarial skills.
Wanda spent considerable time and was nationally recognized as a Graphoanalysist (handwriting analysis) and served the national chapter as it’s Secretary. She taught courses at WWCC and also worked for Whitman College doing this work. She was very proud of her accomplishments in this field and taught at many of their national conferences.
The family would like to thank the staff of Ameri In-Home Care for compassion and commitment to caring for our mother in her home until her final days.
A memorial service will be held at Herring Groseclose Funeral Home on November 04, 2019, at 1 p.m. with a reception to follow. The Reverend Steve Morris will be officiating.