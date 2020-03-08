Wanda Mae Crumpacker
Aug. 28, 1937 — Jan. 26, 2020
Former longtime area resident Wanda Mae Crumpacker, 82, passed away Sunday, January 26, 2020, in Blaine, WA.
Wanda was born August 28, 1937, at home in Paint Rock, Missouri, to Robert and Lugene (Pritchett) Williams. The family moved to Whatcom County, WA in 1941. She attended school in Blaine and Lynden.
Wanda was a waitress for over 45 years. She worked at several restaurants in Walla Walla, including The Black Angus, The Steak Out and DJ’s. She spent the last 10 years before retiring baking for Whitman College.
Wanda enjoyed spending time with her family and friends, gardening, baking and her pets.
Wanda is survived by her children, Lyle (Cindy) Leibrant, Eugene Leibrant, Steven (Serena) Leibrant, Carrie (Dobie) Wilbur, Cheryl (Mike) Fowler and Lynette Martindale; 11 grandchildren, 22 great-grandchildren; and her brother, Dale (Susan) Williams. She was preceded in death by her parents; former spouse, Robert Crumpacker; brothers, Ray, Bob, Bill, and Jack; and sister, Jody.
A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, March 14, 2020, at 1:00 p.m., Tillicum House in Pioneer Park, 2000 Cherry St. Ferndale, WA. Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Gillies Funeral Home and Cremation Services. Family and Friends are invited to view and sign the online guest book. www.gilliesfuneralhome.com