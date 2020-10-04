Wanda L. (Buchan Huwe) Mattice
June 29, 1929 — September 28, 2020
Wanda L. (Buchan Huwe) Mattice passed away September 28, 2020. Wanda was born June 29, 1929, in Prescott, Washington to Harry T. and Lottie L. Purcell Buchan.
She became a member of the Prescott Presbyterian Church at an early age and in recent years attended the Presbyterian Church of College Place. Her education included schools in Prescott, and Bolles Junction. She graduated from Waitsburg High School.
Wanda and Robert D. Huwe were married in Seattle, returning to the Waitsburg area later that same year. Three children were born of this union, Janis Lea Huwe Manson of Kennewick, Michael Dean Huwe of Walla Walla and Joan Loraine Huwe Cunnington of Walla Walla.
Wanda was employed at J.J. Newberry’s for 20 years and the Albertson’s Food center for 15 ½ years up until her retirement.
Wanda and Martin A. Mattice were married in Reno, Nevada on October 10, 1971.
She was an officer in the U.P.O.T. local and went on to offices in the General Comm. both past and present. She joined Alpha Beta #186 and was a lifetime member of E.S.A. She was the first Alpha Beta, State woman of the year, a 12 gallon blood donor, member of Prescott Home Ec. Club, a Lady Elk and was a leader of the local M.S. Support group for several years. She also was a loyal and avid Mariner’s fan.
Wanda is survived by her daughters, Janis (Jim) Manson, and Joan Cunnington; and her son, Mike Huwe; as well as numerous grandchildren and many many great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; step-father, Frank Harkins; grandparents; as well as her brothers, Lloyd, Bill, Ernie (Jack) and Gene; and her sisters, Mildred, June and Margaret. She was also preceded in death by a granddaughter, Tammi Whitsett; a great-granddaughter, Tessa Bird; and a daughter-in-law, Kathleen Rieswig Huwe; her nephews, Harry and Ron Thompson; and son-in-law, Lloyd Cunnington; as well as her step-siblings, Mildred Hopkin and Lloyd Buchan.
The family wishes to thank the staff of the Washington Odd Fellows home for the care shown to our loved one. At Wanda’s request there will be no services.
Memorial donations may be made in Wanda’s name to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital through the Herring Groseclose Funeral Home 315 W. Alder St., Walla Walla, WA 99362.