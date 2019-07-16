Wanda J. Jacobson
April 30, 1952 — July 9, 2019
Wanda was caring and compassionate. She loves her family and friends. Her deep faith in the Lord sustained her throughout her life. She worked as a substance abuse counselor at Columbia County Mental Health and Walla Walla Community Alcohol Center. In 2005 she retired from IBP/Tyson after 25 years.
She is survived by her husband, Eric Jacobson of Touchet; daughter, Amie Percifield and family of Walla Walla, and Kelly Haight and family of Bothell; brother, Chuck Thonney and family of Moses Lake; as well as by many extended family both near and far.
Memorial services will be held on Thursday, July 18, 2019, at 11 a.m. at Stateline Community Church, 85440 Hwy 11, Milton-Freewater. Memorial contributions may be made to the Walla Walla Women’s Shelter.