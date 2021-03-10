Walter Peter Hermann
December 26, 1935 — February 17, 2021
A father, grandfather, great-grandfather, veteran, pilot, fireman, policeman and friend, Walter Peter Hermann (Pete), 85, of Walla Walla, Washington, passed away on February 17, 2021. Pete was born the grandson of a German emigrant, to Walter and Elizabeth in Milton, Oregon on December 26, 1935. He was raised on the family apple farm with his five siblings. He graduated from St. Pat’s high school, married Lenora on May 8, 1955, and began raising their seven children together.
Pete served in the U.S. Army from 1955-1957 primarily on Belle Isle in Detroit, Michigan. Returning to the Walla Walla valley, he started his public servant career as a police officer and then as a firefighter. Pete retired from the Walla Walla fire department at the rank of Captain of Station #1 after 26 years. He kept busy as a grounds keeper and printing press operator into his 70s. Pete loved camping and fishing trips with his family, which shifted to a passion for golf in his later years. He could be found during the week golfing with long-time friends and on the weekends enjoying family golf tournaments. He and Lenora enjoyed their trips around the country, cruises, and an occasional excursion to Germany.
Pete is survived by brothers, Phil and Mike; his sister, Jeanne; his sons, Pat his wife Sara, Ray, Rick his wife Lorianne, Randy his wife Sarah; his daughters, Peggy, Pam her husband Jim; 15 grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren, many nieces, nephews, other family and friends. Pete was preceded in death by his wife, Lenora; father and mother, Walter and Elizabeth; son, Michael and his wife Linda; and his son-in-law, Robert “Smokey” Stiles.
A memorial service will be held at 10:00 a.m. Saturday March 13, 2021, at Assumption Catholic Church with Father Raymond Kalema, Officiant. Interment will follow the memorial services at Mountain View cemetery. Family and friends are invited to gather at the family home on Locatti Lane, following the burial services
Memorial contributions may be made to Walla Walla Catholic Schools through Herring Groseclose Funeral Home, 315 W Alder St., Walla Walla, WA 99362.
Friends and Family are invited to sign the on-line guest book at www.herringgroseclose.com