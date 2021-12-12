Vivian Arline Croft
September 23, 193 — December 1, 2021
Vivian Arline Croft was born on September 23, 1937, to Charles C and Ruth A Meier in Kirkland, WA. She was joined a year later by sister Judy Lee and then brother Charles A (Babe) Meier. The young family moved from their farm to Walla Walla to join the Meier brothers’ plastering business. They ultimately settled into a home on Bush Street, next door to the Croft family. Vivian worked in the Croft family greenhouse and at Croft’s Flowers downtown from a young age.
Vivian was childhood sweethearts with Stewart Croft, one of six children of John and Elinor Croft. She graduated from Walla Walla High School in 1955 and married Stewart that October. Vivian and Stewart had four children, JaraDee Ann, Robert Page (Bobby), JanaLee Kay and David Stewart. Raising 4 children and working at the flower shop kept Vivian quite busy, but she also enjoyed sewing, crocheting, floral arranging, gardening, and decorating her home. She and Stewart both served as officers in the FTD floral association, traveling extensively for floral shows and conventions. She loved being a part of the NTP Guild (No Talent Players) of the Little Theater, having served as president. Her kids always enjoyed the Haunted Houses they put on as fundraisers. She was involved in her children’s activities from Campfire, to school, to the many hockey games and hockey trips of the boys (girls weren’t allowed to play then). Vacationing on the Oregon and Washington Coast was a favorite family time. Back then Cannon Beach was a sleepy little town and trips were made to Ocean Shores to the Croft family A frame cabin. Dogs brought Vivian great joy, from the black labs of her childhood to the many dogs she had throughout her life.
Divorced after 23 years, Vivian moved to Lynnwood, WA and worked for Safeway. In 1989 she moved back to Walla Walla to be close to her 3 children living there. Vivian could be counted on to support her friends and family, and she had many lifelong friendships she held dearly. Vivian treasured her time with her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren, keeping every card, drawing or school paper they gave her.
Vivian died very peacefully on the morning of December 1, 2021. We know she is happy to be reunited with her loved ones, especially son Bobby, brother Babe and sister Judy. She is survived by JaraDee and Loren Forney; Bobby’s widow, Kim Croft; JanaLee and Dave Saager; and David Croft; along with nine grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren, one of whom was born the day she died, and one expected to arrive at Christmas time.
A Celebration of Vivian’s Life will be held Wednesday, December 15, at 1 pm at the Nocking Point tasting room at 212 E. Alder. This renovated building was the home of Croft’s Flowers in the 1970s.