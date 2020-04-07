Virginia R. Rembold
July 3, 1924 — April 4, 2020
WALLA WALLA -
Virginia Rose Rembold, 95, died April 4, 2020, at Park Manor Rehabilitation Center.
Arrangements are pending at Munselle-Rhodes Funeral Home, 902 S Main, Milton Freewater.
