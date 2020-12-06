Virginia Mae Angus
July 16, 1926 — November 27, 2020
Virginia Angus passed away peacefully on November 27, 2020, at her daughter’s home in Walla Walla.
Born July 16, 1926, in Malden, WA to Hazel and William Crutcher. Virginia was raised on the Crutcher’s family farm near Pine City, WA and attended Pine City School. After graduating, she married her hometown sweetheart, James William Angus on October 4, 1944.
Virginia and James raised four children, Jim, Wendie, Claudia, and Nancy on their family farm near Pine City. In addition to her busy life as a farm wife and mother, Virginia also served her community. Known for her beautiful cake decorating, Virginia shared her delightful creations for many weddings, birthdays and anniversaries of neighbors and friends.
She worked as a cook at Pine City Elementary School, as a childcare provider and was Postmaster in Malden from 1970-1990. Virginia was an active member of the Pine City Community Club, Junior Excella Club, Grange, a Deacon of the Malden Community Church and a member of National League of Postmasters.
After retirement, James and Virginia moved to Walla Walla, to be closer to family.
Virginia was known for her generous spirit. She was actively involved at Park Plaza Retirement Community, sharing her talents of sewing and crocheting. She donated infant caps and quilts to the local hospitals and made over 500 stuffed animals to comfort young children in the community. Virginia also found time to share with her beloved grandchildren the joys of painting, sewing, crafts, cooking, and fishing.
Virginia was an enthusiastic fan of Gonzaga basketball, her grandchildren’s performances and sporting events, and the local community band. She enjoyed visiting with family and her many friends from the Pine City and Walla Walla communities.
Above all else, Virginia loved her children and grandchildren. She is survived by her children, Jim (Judy) Angus, Claudia Angus, Nancy (John) Price; and her many adoring grandchildren, Heather (Chuck) Dollarhide, Scott (Marvin) Angus, Kristin (Chris) Mortenson, Jami (Bryan) Eggart, Jonathan (Katherine) Price, Mishel Wheeler, Adam (Brandy) Price and Chris (Nichole) Bigley. She will also be missed by her great-grandchildren, Madison, Jackson and Cade Dollarhide, Macy and Micah Eggart, Noelle Wheeler, Emma Mortenson, Isabella and Harley Price, and Idina Mae Bigley; also missed by those that knew her longest, her three siblings, William (Evelyn) Crutcher, Darlene Caviness and Dale (Marilyn) Crutcher. Virginia was preceded in death by her husband of 66 years, James W. Angus Sr.; her mother and father, William and Hazel Crutcher; and her beloved daughter, Wendie Howard.
Due to Covid19, burial at Pine City Cemetery and a celebration of Virginia’s life will be held at a later date. The family suggests memorial contributions be made to the Malden Community Church or Walla Walla Valley Bands through Herring Groseclose Funeral Home, 315 W Alder St., Walla Walla, WA 99362. Friends and family are invited to sign the virtual guestbook at www.herringgroseclose.com