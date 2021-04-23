Virginia L. “Ginny”
Herring Mahan
August 4, 1933 — April 16, 2021
Virginia L. ”Ginny” Herring Mahan, 87, lifetime resident of Walla Walla, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on April 16, 2021, at the Washington Odd Fellows Home.
Ginny was born to Norman S. and Bethene L. McBee Herring on August 4, 1933, at the St. Mary Hospital in Walla Walla. Ginny was the eldest of three children and attended St. Patrick School, graduating from there in 1951. She attended one year at the Washington State College subsequently transferring to Whitman College of Walla Walla, receiving a bachelor’s degree in English Literature, graduating in 1955. After college Ginny met Loyd W. Mahan on a blind date arranged by friends; and after a year of courtship were married on August 11, 1957. The couple had three children Jeffrey, Matthew and Megan.
Ginny was active in the Walla Walla community for her entire life. As a young women she was employed at the Gardner’s Company Store, Walla Walla Courthouse in the Licensing Department and always a right-hand to her Father at the Herring Funeral Home. Ginny passed her state exams to be a licensed Funeral Director in May of 1973. Ginny’s greatest love was her work as a Funeral Director, serving her families with fervent love and compassion for 35 years after her mother’s untimely death in 1985; and was most proud of her sons for their work at the funeral home as the third generation of family to serve the Walla Walla valley.
In 1974, Ginny was diagnosed with breast cancer and has been not only a 46-year survivor; but also an advocate. In 1986, Ginny and her family gifted a home located at 231 W. Poplar St., known as the Herring House. This home was to provide cancer patients and other patients alike, a comfortable place to stay as the cancer center was developed and expanded to serve patients traveling long distances for their treatment. In December of 1986, St. Mary developed the atrium including an indoor waterfall so that patients could relax as they received their treatment. This project was very important to Ginny; and her philanthropy on that project brought many comforting moments to those who utilized it.
Ginny was an active member of the Assumption Catholic Church, Walla Walla Country Club and the Washington State Funeral Directors Association (first lady President in 2000). Past memberships include the National Breast Cancer Foundation, American Cancer Society, Ambassador for “Reach to Recovery” (specializing in the out-patient treatment for ladies undergoing breast cancer therapy regimens), Providence St. Mary Foundation, Walla Walla Junior Club, Zonta International, Alpha Chi Omega sorority, PEO Chapter, Walla Walla Chamber of Commerce, receiving an Award of Merit in November of 2001.
Virginia is survived by her daughter, Megan (John) Brashear of Litchfield Park, AZ; two sons: Jeffrey (Donna) Mahan and Matthew Mahan both of Walla Walla; four grandchildren: Lindsay (Andy) Schantz of Santa Clarita, CA, Drew (Ashley) Mahan of Walla Walla, Whitney Brashear and family of Surprise, AZ, and Zachary Mahan of Lake Oswego, OR; and four great-grandchildren. Ginny was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Loyd W. Mahan (2018); two brothers: Norman S. Herring (1965) and Robert S. Herring (2008).
Viewing and Visitation will be held on Sunday, April 25, 2021 from 10:00 A.M. until 4:00 P.M. at the Herring Groseclose Funeral Home. The recitation of the Holy Rosary will be held at 6:00 P.M., Sunday, April 25, 2021, at the Assumption Catholic Church with Monesa Grant, officiating. The Funeral Mass will be held on Monday, April 26, 2021, at 10:00 A.M. at Assumption Catholic Church with Father Tim Hays, celebrating and Father Matthew Nicks, Concelebrating. Concluding services and vault interment will follow at the Mountain View Cemetery of Walla Walla.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Providence St. Mary Regional Cancer Center or the Herring House through the Herring Groseclose Funeral Home, 315 W. Alder St., Walla Walla, WA 99362.