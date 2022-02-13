Virginia Kaylor-Green
June 30, 1930 — February 1, 2022
Virginia Kaylor-Green, passed away peacefully on February 1, 2022, with sons Dan and Mark by her side.
She was born Virginia Rae Christensen on June 30, 1930, in Chicago, Illinois. At a young age she moved with her parents Walter and Phoebe Christensen and 4 siblings to Oregon. She attended Walla Walla College and met and married David Kaylor. They raised two sons while she supported family with her secretarial skills while Dave attended Loma Linda University School of Dentistry in Southern California. Upon his graduation, the family moved to College Place, where they started a dental practice and welcomed third son, Mark. Virginia managed the Kaylor office from 1966 until Dave’s death in 1983, and continued to manage the office when son Dan took over until 2017. A while after Dave’s death, she married Art Green. They enjoyed many winters in Palm Springs with a group of friends from College Place who also went South for the winter. One highlight of those trips was an annual attendance of a pro tennis tour event at Indian Wells.
Virginia was an avid tennis player and fan as well as jogging in the mornings to train for the 8-mile run at Bloomsday in Spokane that she participated in for several years in May. She also enjoyed watching Mariner baseball games, and for several years attended games in Seattle with sons and grandkids, and as a special treat, would take Mary Lou Tillay along for the ride.
Shortly after Dave’s death, she and son Mark built a cabin in the woods on property the family had acquired years earlier near Inchelium, WA. Many 4th of July trips were spent with sons Dan and Mark and grandkids Brett, Devin, and Allexa catching trout in nearby lakes.
She was preceded in death by husbands, Dave Kaylor and Art Green; sister, Barbara Dale; brother, Paul Christensen; and oldest son, Tim Kaylor. She is survived by brother, Wally Christensen; sister, Lois Dalrymple; many nieces and nephews; sons, Dan Kaylor, and Mark Kaylor; grandsons, Brett Kaylor and Devin Kaylor; granddaughter, Allexa Sorensen; and great-grandson, Oliver Daniel Sorensen; grandson, Shawn Skelton; and great-grandson, Damon Ryker Skelton.
A Memorial service will take place on March 26, at 4:00 pm at the Village Church Youth Chapel, 36 SW 8th St, College Place. Family and friends may share memories of Virginia and sign the online guestbook at www.mountainview-colonialdewitt.com.