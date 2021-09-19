Virginia Hoffarth
February 15, 1933 — August 3, 2021
Virginia was born on February 15, 1933, to Virgil and Edna (Endsley) Poe in Walla Walla.
She attended grade school here and graduated from Walla Walla High School in 1951.
Following high school Virginia met and married Arnil Hoffarth in 1952. After the wedding, they moved to Texas for Arnil’s military service and returning to Walla Walla in 1953. The family lived in several communities in Washington; in Pasco (1965 to 1976), in Stateline, Oregon in 1976 and finally back to their home in College Place in 1985.
Virginia worked at Sears Roebuck Company, Western Paper Company, and Walla Walla College where she retired in 1998. She also volunteered at Village Church in College Place from 1985 until this year, where she assisted as church secretary, leader of Sabbath school classes, committee volunteer, Pathfinders, VBS, and Adventure Club. Virginia was a dedicated employee and volunteer known for her sensibilities, crafts and her weekly children’s story during Sabbath service
Virginia enjoyed traveling to fun and interesting places. She traveled around the Pacific Northwest, Hawaii, Canada, and many western states, and she especially loved to go to the Oregon Coast to watch the ocean waves roll in.
Virginia passed away from cancer at her daughter’s home in Walla Walla on August 3, 2021, lovingly attended by her husband of almost 69 years and Walla Walla Hospice.
She is survived by her spouse, Arnil Hoffarth; brothers, Duane Poe (spouse Jean) of Burbank, WA, and Vernon Poe (spouse Pat) of Umapine, OR; and sister, Alice (Melon) Allen of Milton-Freewater. Also survived by sons, David Hoffarth (College Place) and Kevan Hoffarth (spouse Vicki) (Portland, Oregon); and daughter, Alexandra Hoffarth (Walla Walla). She is further survived by grandchildren, great-grandchildren. Preceded in death by parents, Virgil and Edna (Endsley) Poe; sister, Ramona (Melon) Hussey; and brothers, William Lester Melon and Robert Melon.
Services are scheduled for Saturday, September 25, at 3:00 pm at the SDA Village Church in College Place.