Virginia Handley Casbeer
— December 2, 2020
Virginia Handley Casbeer, 93, of Milton-Freewater, died peacefully in her sleep on December 2, 2020, at her daughter’s home in Kelso, Washington where she had been living for the past year.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Harrison Gillespe Handley and Marie Handley Bannister; two brothers, John and Bob Handley of Texas; a sister, Susan Cheney of Texas, a sister, Carolyn Handley Garner of Pendleton, and Georgia Bonifer Ashworth of Milton-Freewater. Survivors include a brother, Harrison C. Handley of Weston; a sister, LaHoma Handley Horn of Pendleton; her husband of 68 years, Jasper Casbeer of Walla Walla; daughters, Joanna Langlais of Kelso, Washington, and Sheila Hulin of Tacoma, Washington; a son, Jasper M. Casbeer of Seattle, Washington; and several grandchildren, nieces, nephews and cousins.
There will be a private graveside service and burial at Mountain View Cemetery in Walla Walla.
