Virgil Preston Reynolds
1930 — 2020
Virgil Preston Reynolds was born in 1930 and died on April 28, 2020. Services are scheduled for July 25, 2020, at Assumption Catholic Church. The Rosary will be at 9:00 a.m. with Sister Helen Mason, and Memorial Mass at 9:30 a.m., Father Raymond Kalama, celebrant. Burial will be at Mountain View Cemetery.
Virgil was born in Walla Walla to Preston and Irene Reynolds. As a child he moved with his family often because of his Dad’s work. One such site was Hanford, WA just before it became Hanford Nuclear Site. Another location was the bottom of the Crooked River Gorge, OR. He went to Culver School. Often they were late because of the ??? road. The class would chant “Here come the kids from the Cove!” He was a Boy Scout and later, after he had children, was a Cub Scout pack leader.
He graduated from McLaughlin Union High School in 1949. Virgil and his friends remained friends and enjoyed getting together and having class reunions.
He was an avid hunter and fisherman. He was always searching; whether it was gold panning, digging for arrowheads, metal detecting, collecting stamps or pursuing antique postcards.
He joined the Air Force in 1951. He requested overseas duty and was sent to Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada. “Yes Sir!” Upon completion of his four year stint as an electrician and telephone repairman, he returned to Easter Washington University and received his degree in Education. By going to school for several summers, he received his Master’s Degree. He remembered many happy years teaching in Monroe, WA and Walla Walla, at Sharpstein and Berney schools. For many years his summers were kept busy working at Lamb-Weston.
While in the Air Force he met and married Gertrude Makarewicz and had two children, Daryl Allen and Deanna Joy. Virgil and Gert later divorced. Virgil later married Sandra Grace Raney.
After retiring from teaching, he briefly served as a deputy sheriff in the County jail, assisting adults in learning to read, and was an ombudsman at nursing home and several adult homes. Then he found one of the loves of his life - antique postcards. He travelled all over the United States and England buying and selling postcards. He made many friends, accumulated many postcards and was happy as a lark.
The highlight of his life was his religious conversion in Lourdes, France. He realized Jesus and Our Lady loved him and he in turn gave his life to Jesus. From then on he had a great love for the Bible.
He was active in his church, volunteered at St Vincent de Paul’s food bank, served on the board at Birthright and was a member of Webfooters, and Northwest Postcard clubs. He was a staunch Gonzaga men’s basketball fan. He loved horseback riding (oops), going to auctions and estate sales. He once came home with at least 12 pair of men’s shoes. He enjoyed visiting with old friends, especially the ROMEOS (retired old men eating out) every Tuesday at Arby’s. He enjoyed reading, traveling, Bible Studies, and playing cribbage. Virgil we wish you another perfect 29!
Virgil is survived by his wife of 48 years, Sandra; children, Daryl, Deanna; and grandson, Jason Glyn; sister-in-law, Betty Reynolds; and several nieces and nephews. His parents and brother, Vernon preceded him in death.
Memorial contributions may be made to Walla Walla Catholic Radio through the Herring Funeral Home, 315 W. Alder, Walla Walla.
Virgil’s happy grin and positive attitude will be missed. Go Zag’s!