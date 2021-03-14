Violetta Mertens Jenkins
March 5, 1919 — March 6, 2021
Violetta (Vi) Mertens Jenkins, died March 6, 2021, of a heart attack. She had just celebrated her 102nd birthday the day before.
A member of the “Greatest Generation,” she came into the world during a pandemic and left during another.
She was born on March 5, 1919,. in Defiance, Iowa, to Stephen and Elizabeth Mertens. She moved to Walla Walla during the years of the Great Depression and worked for the Donald Sherwood family as a nanny. She married Max W. Jenkins on April 19, 1940.
She was a talented seamstress, a superb cook and loved dogs -- especially her little black poodle Pebbles. She was known for her beautiful smile and enjoyment of coffee. She was independent, walked fast and could still do the splits well into her 80s. She devoted her life and love to her family.
Vi was preceded in death by her husband, Max; two brothers, and four sisters. She is survived by two daughters, Karen (Gary) VanDusen of Whidbey Island and Deborah (Larry) Sapp of Walla Walla; three granddaughters, Heather VanDusen, Kendra VanDusen Polston, and Jennifer Mele; one great-grandson, Kollin Polston; her sister, Vivian Sandell; her stepson, Richard Jenkins; and several nieces and nephews.
At Vi’s request no services will be held. Memorial contributions are suggested to the Blue Mountain Humane Society through the Herring Groseclose Funeral Home, 315 W. Alder St., Walla Walla, WA 99362
The family would like to thank the staff of Wheatland Village Assisted Living for extending Mom loving care and support.