Viola “Vi” Morgan Espinosa
Nov. 6, 1944 — May 3, 2020
Sweet Vi passed away Sunday morning at Providence St. Mary Medical Center in Walla Walla.
A loving person, she reached out with her arms to hug the nurses/doctors/therapists as they tended to her.
Her doctors and nurses at every medical facility said she was a “perfect patient”. Strong, not one to complain with all her pain, setbacks, tribulations, and with a gentle whisper she voiced her love, but with a stronger effort told her husband, “Stay Calm” during her last hours.
Vi was born in Douglas, Arizona. Her family moved to Los Angeles and lived there until she married her Marine, Paul Espinosa in July, 1965. She and Paul lived throughout California and started a family with a son, Paul Jeffrey Espinosa. They stayed in California until April 19, 2019, when they moved to College Place, following their son, Paul Jeffrey, wife Rosemary Joy Espinosa and children, Jacob, Amanda, and Payton Espinosa who live in Walla Walla, with Joy’s father, John Knowles.
Vi comes from a family of 8 sisters, 2 brothers. Vi was endowed with so many creative talents including gardener, great cook, seamstress, and interior designer. As a child she learned how to sew clothes for herself, her dolls, and others. She made dresses, costumes, Halloween outfits for friends, family, relatives, and even outfitted her granddaughters’ (Amanda/Payton) dolls. She loved flowers, studied them, and knew their official names. She established a business, (“Flowers by Vi”) for weddings, celebrations, etc. Always active, she also established a Red Hat Society (A woman’s social organization for pleasant social interaction while dressed in purple/red attire and an outrageous red hat) chapter. She was the “Queen Mum” for over 12 years. Her chapter was named “Tea Bells” and her members were primary Pacific Bell telephone employees. She retired after 28 years working at Pacific Bell.
Vi loved to shop. She even ordered a vanity car license plate, “CVISHOP” and always fashionably dressed, welcomed every opportunity to go to major fashion malls in California and exclusive stores in Europe when she traveled. Her ideal shopping period was Christmas where she would search far and wide for that special unique gift for her family, friends, and acquaintances. It was not unusual on Black Friday to start shopping at the “crack of dawn”, come home drop off gifts, and go back out again. Her biggest thrill, was the smiles from those she bought gifts for. Even in her wheelchair after Sunday family brunches, she would say “Take me shopping”.
Vi strongly believed in experiencing life to the fullest. She lived with a purpose and loved others without limits. A rare jewel, admired - our “Sweet Vi” will be missed by all.