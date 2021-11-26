Vincent Michael Green
Dec. 25, 1999 — Nov. 11, 2021
Vincent Michael Green, “Vinny” 21, of Athena, died unexpectedly Thursday, November 11, 2021, at the home he grew up in Weston.
Vinny was born December 25, 1999, in Pendleton, Oregon, he was adopted by Floyd and Leita Green and was born to Victor Mercado and Lisa Caldera. During his short time here on earth he managed to graduate and received his high school diploma in 2019 he took pride in the fact that he had accomplished this and was making plans on continuing his education and wanted to go to college.
He had a love for music and had registered with an online school in hopes of earning his bachelors degree in Music Production.
Growing up he always loved spending time with friends and family and just being a boy.
Vinny had an amazing view on the world and the universe, and had strong feelings about them. He loved making other people happy and he had a heart of gold. His smile would light a room up.
He is survived by his mother, Leita Green of Weston; his birth father, Victor Mercado; the love of his life, Kylee Marie Norman; birth mom, Lisa Caldera; step-mom, Sheree Estrada; grandfather, Wally Mercado and Alonzo Caldera; grandmother, Willa Caldera; brothers, Kenneth Green, Victor Mercado Jr. and Israel Green; sisters, Sarah Green, Heather Isaman, Laena Fifield, Lupe Green and Mercedes Green; uncles David and Lupe Mercado; aunts, Mary and Linda Mercado, Carmalita Caldera; nephew, Erik Isaman Jr.; nieces, Arianna Fifield, Zoey Isaman and Sophia Bonnnifer; along with numerous other family members. He was preceded in death by his dad, Floyd Green; grandfathers, George Green and Robert Kacer; grandmothers, Guadalupe Mercado, Gertrude Green, Helen Kacer, Theresa Shippentower; his uncle, Michael Mercado Sr; and brothers, Adam Green and Michael Mercado Jr (Caldera).
Vinny was loved by most and will be greatly missed.
There will be a Celebration of his Life on Wednesday, December 1, 2021 at 2 pm at Life Church, 9th St in Walla Walla. You may contact his sister Heather Isaman at 509-593-9792 with any questions. Memorial contributions may be made to Homestead Youth and Family, Pendleton, Ore.