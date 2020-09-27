Vincent G. Locati
Aug. 27, 1927 — Sept. 24, 2020
In Loving Memory
Vincent Locati, 93, passed away in his home on September 24, 2020. Vincent was born to Jacob Locati and Mary Pinza Locati in Walla Walla on August 27, 1927.
Members of the Walla Walla Gardner’s Association and parishioners at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church, his parents were Italian truck farmers, raising Walla Walla Sweet Onions and other vegetables on their property off, what is now, N.E. Damson Road. As a youth, Vincent worked on the family farm.
After graduating from Walla Walla High School, Vincent served in the United States military, initially serving in the Army and then in the Army Air Corp as a weatherman.
Vincent married Barbara L. Heumphreus in Walla Walla on December 21, 1946. They initially lived across the Old Highway 12 from his maternal grandparents, Ambrogio and Angela Pinza, on property given to him by his uncle, Frank Pinza. They moved to Pendleton, Oregon after Vincent was promoted to manager by his employer, the Pacific Fruit and Produce Company, and then moved to Pasco after he was promoted to district manager. After Food Service of America acquired Pacific Fruit in 1986, they moved to Spokane, where they resided until Vincent retired in 1992, after serving 46 years in the produce business.
In 1993, they moved back to Walla Walla so they could live near and help care for Vincent’s mother. Vincent farmed for several years and, in his free time, volunteered at Fort Walla Walla and at the food distribution center at St. Vincent de Paul. He was a member of St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church, the Knights of Columbus, the Italian Heritage Association, the United Blind of Walla Walla, and the Walla Walla Iris Society.
Vincent was an avid walker before he lost his eyesight to macular degeneration and enjoyed fishing, gardening, and sharing his flowers and produce with others.
Survivors include a sister, Shirley Locati Dunn; two daughters: Linda Locati Clark and Rosemary Locati; a son, Troy Locati; a daughter-in-law, Diana Garcia; five grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; and eight great-great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, Jacob and Mary Locati; his wife, Barbara; two sisters, Doreen Locati and Jacqueline (Jackie) Pancake; a grandson, Erik Hill; and a great grandson, Tyller Hill.
Due to current COVID-19 restrictions, a private graveside service will be held for immediate family members only at this time. His children invite Vincent’s family, friends and other loved ones to visit the Herring Groseclose Funeral Home website www.herringgroseclose.com/obits to sign the guestbook.
Memorial contributions may be made to Fort Walla Walla Museum, St. Vincent de Paul, or to the charity of the donor’s choice through the Herring Groseclose Funeral Home, 315 W. Alder St. Walla Walla, WA 99362.
Vincent’s family would like to thank Vincent’s caregivers, Kathy, Brandon, Len, Francisco, Veronica, Chris, and many others for the loving care they gave Vincent, which allowed him to reside in his home until his passing. The family also would like to thank Dr. Joanne Lynn Nunez Perez and her staff at Providence Medical Group Family Practice for the compassionate care they provided over the years. Thank you.