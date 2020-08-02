Vikki McCarter
October 8, 1953 — April 5, 2020
Our mother, sister, grandmother, and great-grandmother passed away in her home in Sun City, Arizona at the age of 66, on Saturday, April 5, 20202.
Vikki McCarter was born in Ellensburg, Washington to Max and Opal Wilson and moved to Walla Walla in her younger years. She attended Paine Elementary School, Garrison Middle School, Wa-Hi and went to Walla Walla Community college where she obtained her GED, Early Education degree and her CNA license.
Vikki worked at St. Mary’s as a housekeeper, Assumption Preschool, was a CNA for a myriad of nursing homes and retired as a Ward Clerk at the VA Hospital.
Anyone who knew her knew she loved her family and would do anything to help someone in need. She loved to travel and always had an animal companion. Some of her many hobbies including playing Bingo, Bunko, scrapbooking and sewing.
She is survived by her daughter, Jennifer M. Eng and son-in-law, Rodney Eng; son, Troy Halter; grandchildren, Breanna (Ryan) Fogg, Austin Eng, Maxwell Hartwell, Chance Halter; her brother, Leroy Wilson; her two great-granddaughters; a number of nieces and nephews; and Parker, her Yorkie companion. She is preceded in death by both of her parents, Opal and Max Wilson; sister, Sharon Halstien; husband, Gary L. McCarter.
Friday, August 21, 2020, at 10 AM there will be a graveside memorial at Blue Mountain Memorial Gardens. Pastor Steve Morris will be in attendance. The following day there will be a potluck style celebration of life will be held on August 22, 2020, at 2 PM at a private residence on Fishtrap Lane (corner of Cascade and University Street).