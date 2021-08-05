Vida Dot Taylor
August 29, 1932 — July 27, 2021
Vida Dot Taylor, 88, of the Silver Valley, passed away July 27, 2021, at the Good Samaritan Society - Silver Wood Village of Silverton. She was born August 29, 1932, in Colville, Washington; Vida was the daughter of Verner E. and Vera (Baldwin) Blair.
Vida was united in marriage to Cedric Taylor on November 20, 1950, in Spokane, Washington; Cedric passed away in 2002.
Vida and her husband Cedric, served as Pastors for over 50 years. They pastored churches in Smelterville, Idaho, Yacolt, Washington, Lewiston, Idaho, Mukilteo, Washington, Walla Walla, Washington and Grandview, Washington; they then retired to the Post Falls, Idaho area. After Cedric’s passing, Vida moved to the Silver Valley.
Vida was a member of the Assembly of God Church and a member of the Womens’ Ministries. She loved and enjoyed being with her family and reading.
Vida is survived by three children: Glenda (Merle) Beare of Cataldo, Idaho, Rodney Taylor of Cataldo and LaRae Taylor also of Cataldo; four grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren and two great-great grandchildren; she is also survived by several nieces and nephews. Vida was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Cedric; two brothers and five sisters.
Private family Graveside services will be held.
The family suggests that memorials may be made to Hospice of North Idaho, 2290 W. Prairie Ave., Coeur d’ Alene, Idaho 83815 or to the Good Samaritan Society - Silver Wood Village, P.O. Box 358, Silverton, Idaho 83867. You may share your special memories of Vida with her family and sign her guest book at www.shoshonefuneralservice.com. SHOSHONE FUNERAL SERVICES & CREMATORY KELLOGG, IDAHO is entrusted with services.