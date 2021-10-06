Victor Antonio Santana-Torres
January 26, 1998 — September 30, 2021
Victor Antonio Santana Torres, 23, was born January 26, 1998, in Salem, OR to Arturo Santana and Maria Torres.
Unfortunately, on September 30, 2021, Victor was called to his Heavenly home after swerving and crashing due to driver fatigue.
From an early age Victor had a love for cars and roosters like no other. Whether it was a Honda or a mustang, he was always modifying them and making little touches here and there. He was always outside with his brother Oscar. All of this while listening to his corridos. The love for roosters he got from his older brother, Arturo. Who taught him how to feed and care for them from a young age. Some of his early memories he would tell would be from going to the farm and feeding the roosters. Victor was a big family man, which he got not only from his mom, but also from his big sister Yleana. Who always showed him the value of a good family meal with everyone there. After work some of Victor’s favorite activities included fishing, and playing on his PlayStation with his little brother Ronaldo. Who despite pushing all the buttons on the remote, would always win. The biggest ambition Victor had was to work hard. From having three jobs to helping his neighbors out. One of the things he would always say was “if I’m not working, I’m wasting time.” Victor’s biggest role model was his dad. And next to his dad was his older brother. His mom, who he loved very much, was someone very influential to him. Although never saying it to her, he would always explain to his wife that seeing his mom get up and go work for her three boys, made him realize the amount of luck he had.
Victor met Rosa back in 2019, although he would always tell her he remembered her from high school. The first time they met officially was in September, and the first words Victor said to Rosa was “hope that sweater is warm enough, it’s pretty chilly” he smiled and asked his coworker for Rosa’s number the next day. Their first date was at the Denny’s on December 10, 2019. He picked her up in a Honda and opened the door for her and there was a bouquet of flowers waiting for her. Victor and Rosa started dating on January 1, 2020. and after 4 months on May 30, 2020, they were married in her parents backyard. With his vows ending in “no matter what, I will always choose you”
Victor is preceded in death by his grandfather, Antonio Santana. He is survived by his wife, Rosa; mom and dad, Maria and Arturo; brothers and sisters: Arturo Jr, Yleana, Oscar, Ronaldo, and Jocy; grandma, Gloria; many aunts and uncles as well as nieces and nephews
Funeral services will be held on Thursday, October 7, 2021, at 10:00 am at Munselle-Rhodes Funeral Home, 902 S. Main, Milton-Freewater. Interment will follow at the Milton-Freewater Cemetery. Visitation may be made on Wednesday from 1:00- 5:00 pm at the funeral home. To leave a online condolence visit www.munsellerhodes.com