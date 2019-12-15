Veva May Hepler
Nov. 3, 1931 — Dec. 4, 2019
Veva was born November 3, 1931, in Avon, Idaho, to Louis and Ida Grimes. She died peacefully in her sleep on December 4, 2019, in Walla Walla.
Veva spent her childhood growing up in Eastern Washington and Western Idaho. When she was just 4 years old she was blessed with a little brother. Her brother Lou passed away this September. She graduated from Clarkston High School in 1949, where she met her future husband Mike. Before marrying, she worked for the phone company in Spokane.
Mike and Veva married in 1955 and they had 5 children. They lived in Eastern Washington and Western Oregon. In 1967 the family moved to Puerto Rico and lived on Ramey Air Force Base for 6 years. This was an idyllic time for the family with beautiful beaches and warm weather. After her children were all school age, she worked as a dental assistant for a dental surgeon on the Base. When the Base closed in 1973, they moved to West Germany, where Mike and Veva lived for 20 years, as their children grew up, went off to college, married and returned to visit with grandchildren. In Germany, Veva worked for an insurance company. Again, this was a wonderful place to live as she was able to enjoy all the fine arts, music and travel that Europe had to offer.
Mike and Veva returned to live in Walla Walla in 1994 and she continued her love of music, travel and the arts. They had traveled all over Europe and the Caribbean, including an amazing trip to Russia. Later, Veva was able to travel to China and Cuba. Her trip to Cuba was a highlight for her.
Veva loved to cook and entertain, and was a gourmet cook, trying out new recipes on family and friends. She had a thirst for knowledge and was an avid reader. She took many educational classes through Quest. She was involved with the Lionesses, The Rose Society, the Pioneer Park Aviary and the Democratic Party. She was always willing to help out at numerous events and fund raisers. She volunteered at the Little Theater and Walla Walla Symphony. She enjoyed the lifestyle of a vibrant small town with wineries, theater, a college, music and arts.
Veva was preceded in death by her husband, Mike; her son, Sean and her brother, Lou. She is survived by her sons, Pat Hepler (Barb) and Joe Hepler (Trish); her daughters, Kelly End (Walt) and Lisa Leyendecker (Chris). She leaves nine grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. She was a loving aunt to numerous nieces and nephews. She had numerous friends at the Merriam House Apartments and throughout Walla Walla and College Place.
Her positive influence will be missed by all who knew her.
There will be no funeral, but a celebration of life is planned for a future date. Memorial contributions may be made to the Blue Mountain Humane Society or the Walla Walla Symphony through the Herring Groseclose Funeral Home, 315 West Alder Street, Walla Walla, WA 99362.