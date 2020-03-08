Vernon Steven Klein
August 4, 1951 — March 1, 2020
Vernon Steven Klein, age 68, passed away peacefully in his sleep early Sunday morning on March 1, 2020. A devoted Husband, Father, and Grandfather, he was preceded in death by his parents, Vernon and Marjorie Klein.
Vern Klein was born on August 4, 1951, in Walla Walla. He spent his formative years playing baseball, camping, hunting, and running around the Walla Walla Valley.
He excelled at baseball in his early years, leading the Walla Walla Little League home run count in 1963. Later, Vern was fortunate enough to travel to Hawaii with his Pony League team.
Hunting was a large part of early life. His first deer hunt was up Blacksnake ridge where he successfully took a nice buck. His mother Marjorie drove him up the mountain and helped him pack out and dress the deer. He had countless memories of hunting with his cousin Woody. The two would load their shotguns in the truck before school and as soon as class was dismissed, they would be out on a hunt somewhere in the Blue Mountains.
Many times, Vern recounted how special the camping trips his mother and aunt would take him on were. Some of the best times he had as a youngster was spent up Tucannon, the Oregon Coast or whatever adventure his mother and aunt would take him, his sister, Connie, and his cousins, Woody and Marjorie on.
Vern met his high school sweetheart, Terrilee M Sullivan in ninth grade. Terri recalls how enamored she was with “Vernie and his ‘57 Chevy”. Vern and Terri were joined in marriage on September 5, 1970.
Vern and Terri continued their early adulthood life adventuring around the Pacific Northwest. Many times, he would mention trips they took to Orcas Island, the Redwood Forest in California, Rockaway Beach in Oregon, and countless other places along the West Coast. The two shared many good memories with their family and friends during the 70s.
Vern and Terri began their own family during the 80s. They had three children. Kellen, Thaddeus, and Elizabeth. Vern was a devoted father and spent all of his time and energy with his children. He took them camping, taught them how to fish, coached their Little League teams, all the things he enjoyed as a child were instilled into his children. Vern’s children could not have asked for a better Father during their own formative years.
Vern lived in the Walla Walla Valley until 2017 when he and Terri moved to Richland to be closer to their grandchildren. He was a loving grandfather and he was very proud of all his grandchildren and their accomplishments.
He is survived by his wife of 49 years, Terrilee M Klein; sons, Kellen and Thad; daughter, Elizabeth; daughter-in-law Katie; grandchildren, Mia, Marin, Kaden, Marlee, and Ryden; sister, Connie; brother-in-law Bob; nephews and niece, Rob, Troy and Lacey; cousins, Woody and Marjorie; and many others whom he spent time with throughout his life in the Walla Walla Valley.
The family would like to invite you to a Celebration of Vern’s Life on Saturday, March 14, 2020, at 2:00 pm at Herring Groseclose, 315 W. Alder St. Walla Walla, Washington 99362.