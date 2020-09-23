Vernita Martin
September 23, 1920— May 26, 2020
In Remembrance of
Vernita Marie Martin, on her 100th Birthday
Born at home to Leander and Effie Parr on Sept. 23, 1920; she joined her brother Vernon in Athena. Raised from the age of 2 by her mother Effie and her step-father, Ted Marbach, she lived on various farms in the Walla Walla Valley, attending local schools. Vernita graduated from St. Vincent’s Academy of Walla Walla in 1938; she was also a fair Farmerette of the same year.
Vernita married Tom Martin on Dec. 23, 1940. They also moved around the area while Tom farmed. They were blessed with four children, Odie, David, Roberta and Jim.
In 1955, after Tom went blind, they moved to Touchet where Vernita then worked for the Touchet Mercantile for 10 years. Moving back into Walla Walla she worked at the Beehive and Catholic Charities and Family Services. She finished her working career in 1984 when she retired from Catholic Charities having worked with Helen King and Richard Garcia. After retiring her and Tom moved back to Touchet where they lived until Tom’s death in 1995. To be closer to her sons, she moved to Independence, OR in 1996 and lived there until 2005. Returning to Touchet she lived independently until 2016. Deciding she needed more help she moved to the Washington Odd Fellows in the assisted living apartments until her death.
Vernita was a member of Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary Catholic Church; she was also a member of the Assumption Women’s Group. She was very devote and recited a Rosary every morning.
She was enrolled in The Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indians as a member of the Walla Walla Tribal. She was also an avid baseball fan with the Seattle Mariners as her favorite team.
Surrounded by her children, Vernita passed away on May 26, 2020, of kidney failure. She was buried beside her husband on June 5, 2020, at Blue Mountain Memorial Gardens, because of the pandemic only her immediate family was allowed to attend. Her grandchildren were her pall bears. The service was officiated by Father Nick of Assumption Parish.
Vernita was preceded in death by her husband, Tom Martin; son, Jim Martin; parents, Leander Parr and Effie Marbach; step-father, Ted Marbach; brother, Vernon Parr; sister, Shirley McMurdo; son-in-law, J.D. Whitaker. She is survived by her children, Odie (Dean) Harpe of Touchet, David (Colleen) Martin of Independence, OR, Roberta Whitaker of College Place; daughter-in-law, Jo Martin of Walport, OR; 15 grandchildren, 25 great-grandchildren, 25 great-great-grandchildren; one great-great-great-grandchild; and numerous nieces and nephews.
The family would like to thank the Washington Odd Fellows and Herring Groseclose Funeral Home for the wonderful care Vernita received during her illness and passing.
Happy 100th birthday Vernita,
We love and miss you