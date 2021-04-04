Verna Rogers Gruell
1925 - 2021
In Memoriam
Verna Rogers Gruell 95, long-time resident of Walla Walla, passed away peacefully in her sleep on March 26, 2021. In her final months she was lovingly cared for by family and spent her time visiting and making memories with her family and friends.
Born in 1925, she was the first child of William and Marie Rencken. She and her brother Wally were raised on a farm in the Fruitvale, Oregon area before moving to Walla Walla. She worked at the Walla Walla Payless Drug Store for over 29 years before retiring and later moved to the Odd Fellows retirement community.
She is survived by daughters, Jan Rogers Heilbrun (Robert deceased) and Carol Miller (Allen); son-in-law, Jerry Bruce; eight grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren and eight great-great-grandchildren, with one great-great-grandchild expected in the fall. Preceded in death by her parents, William and Marie; brother, Wally (Grace); son, Charles Rogers; and daughter, Dollie Bruce.
She is in our prayers, our hearts, and our memories. She will be missed.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Washington Odd Fellows Home through the Herring Groseclose Funeral Home, 315 West Alder, Walla Walla WA, 99362.