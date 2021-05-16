Verna Mae Story
November 27, 1949 — May 1, 2021
On May 1, 2021, at the age of 71, Verna Mae Story found that her earthly chores were completed as God suddenly called her home. She was born on November 27, 1949, in Lancaster, PA to Anthony and Deloris Fisher. Though her parents divorced, she was very close to both. Verna was a prolific reader, very curious and the only friend she did not have was one she had not met. She deeply loved her family and always made time for her children and grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her birth father; stepfather, William Harry and her mother. Surviving are her husband, David Story; son, Frank Story (Kelly) of Olathe, KS; daughters, Jacquelyn Story, Huntington, W. VA., Josephine Frodert, Blaine, WA., Melissa Madaffer, Seattle, WA., Lucinda Victorio, College Place and Sandra Story, Walla Walla; grandson, Nathaniel Victorio; and granddaughter, Layla Rants.
In memory of Verna, please donate to the Blue Mountain Humane Society or the Walla Walla Hospice.