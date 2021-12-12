September 17, 1923 — December 8, 2021
Verna Froese of Walla Walla, Washington, died Wednesday, December 8, 2021, at Washington Oddfellows Home. Verna Louise was born in Culver City, California, on September 17, 1923, to Kenneth and Edith Lee. She was the oldest child in the family with two brothers.
Verna attended Glendale Junior College prior to receiving her teaching degree from UCLA. It was written up in a local newspaper that, “Elementary teaching is interesting to Miss Verna Lee.” Upon graduation, she did teach First Grade for one semester before marrying Ted Froese on July 21, 1947, and moving to Walla Walla. Her love and energy were poured into her life as a mother of six children and the succeeding grandchildren. Her spirit of compassion and service were fulfilled in teaching Sunday School for many years, hosting a great number of social gatherings for Sunday School children and young people, and sponsoring children in other countries.
Verna took her role of writing letters, sending cards, composing Bible lessons, and assisting with school projects, for all of the loved ones in her life very seriously. So, it was with great disappointment to her, later in life, when writing became difficult and then impossible. Other interests, which she was quite accomplished, included gardening, home decorating, sewing, and bird watching. Verna was not known for boasting; however, she did like to remind us that she was a bullseye star in archery. Those who were close to her can attest to her sense of humor and enjoy quoting her one-liner expressions. Many have spoken up, recalling Verna’s kindness, one even describing her as “unfailingly kind.” Above all, she would want to be remembered as a faithful follower of her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ.
Verna is survived by three daughters and their husbands: Anita and Gerald Giesbrecht, Lori and Ralph Maurer, Gretchen and Partha Kundu; three sons and their wives: Gordon and Mary Froese, Stan and Marianne Froese, Walter and Danielle Froese; 15 grandchildren and 26 great-grandchildren, along with numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by both parents; an infant daughter, Heidi; two brothers, Fred and William (Bill); her loving husband of 64 years, Theodore A. Froese; and a great-grandson, Tripp Wayne Dobbins.
The office of Dr. Gardner and Oddfellows care facilities have shown a great deal of care and kindness to our mother, for which we are truly grateful. There will be a public visitation for family and friends to pay their respects on Monday, December 13, from 4:00 to 7:00 pm at Mountain View- Colonial DeWitt, 1551 The Dalles Military Rd, Walla Walla. On Tuesday, December 14, at 12:30 pm, there will be a Private Funeral Service for the family and extended family only. For those who wish to view the service that are not family and extended family, the service will be live streamed and can be viewed following this link: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/88466228089. A Graveside Service and Burial will follow at 2:00 pm at Mountain View Cemetery and is open to all. Friends and family may share memories of Verna and sign the online guestbook at www.mountainview-colonialdewitt.com.