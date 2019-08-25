In Loving Memory
Vera Lonetta Ruud
February 5, 1915 — July 30, 2019
Vera L. Ruud, 104, passed away in Walla Walla on July 30, 2019.
A Memorial service will be September 7 at 4 p.m. at the Walla Walla City Seventh-day Adventist Church, 2133 S Howard Street, Walla Walla.
Vera was born to Justice (Jack) and Amelia (Schierman) Grove at their ranch home in Endicott, WA on February 5, 1915. Vera attended Yakima Valley Academy, Walla Walla (College) University, and Portland Adventist Hospital Nursing School. On May 14, 1939, Vera married Lester Ruud in Portland, OR. After a long career as an RN she retired in 1982.
Vera loved to make quilts and enjoyed oil painting; she enjoyed her time outdoors from watching birds to working in her flower beds, from taking walks to back packing and hiking. She also took pride in helping establish the Adventist Community Service Center at the City Church. Vera was a lifelong member of the Seventh-day Adventist Church.
Vera is survived by her two sons, Philip (Linda) Ruud, Dennis (Diana) Ruud; six grandchildren, and 11 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Lester; and four sisters.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Adventist Community Services, Gospel Outreach, or Foundation One at the Upper Columbia Academy. Friends and family may share memories and sign her online guestbook at www.mountainview-colonialdewitt.com