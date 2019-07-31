Vera L. Ruud

Feb. 5, 1915 —  July 30, 2019

WALLA WALLA - Vera L. Ruud, 104, died July 30, 2019, at Wheatland Village.

Arrangements are pending at Mountain View-Colonial Dewitt, 1551 The Dalles Military Road, Walla Walla.

