Velma Nino Reyna
September 10, 1953 — December 23, 2021
In Loving Memory
Velma Nino Reyna, 68, of Walla Walla, was a strong woman of faith, a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister, daughter, and friend. She passed away peacefully on December 23, 2021, after a courageous journey with cancer, while surrounded by her family at home.
Velma was born to Elmira and Eduardo Nino on September 10, 1953. On December 24, 1975, she married Hector Reyna, the love of her life, whom she was married to for 46 years. Velma was employed as a childcare provider for 48 years and she delighted in caring for infants and toddlers. Throughout her life, she worked at the WA State Migrant Head Start Daycare, the Lilly Rice Childcare center, and retired at YWCA My Friends’ House.
She enjoyed spending time with her children and grandchildren, traveling to the Oregon coast, working on word search puzzles, and watching the Hallmark and QVC channels and her favorite football team the Arizona Cardinals. She especially loved backyard family BBQs and bonfires. Velma was loved by so many, and her smile, spunk and spirit will be truly missed. She will live on in our hearts forever.
Velma is survived by her husband, Hector Reyna; and her three children, Sylvia Perez (Jason), Rey Perez Jr. (Tiffany), and Sophia (Agustin) Herrera, all of Walla Walla; her seven grandchildren who loved her very much: Nic, Keygun, Alexiz, Loreen, Jaymi, Alex and Noah; sisters, Norma Aguilar, Gloria Perez, Barbara Parr and Eulalia Navarrete; brothers, George Nino and Eduardo Nino III. She was preceded in death by her parents.
The family of Velma Reyna would like to express their gratitude to Dr. Jose Gomez Bautista along with the nurses and staff at Providence St. Mary’s Hospital for their outstanding care.
A Celebration of Life will be held in the Spring and will be announced then.