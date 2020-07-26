Velma M. Gilliam
August 30, 1939 — July 11, 2020
Velma Gilliam, age 80, passed away peacefully at her home in Walla Walla on July 11, 2020. She was born in Walla Walla on August 30, 1939. She married Jim Gilliam on February 10, 1958. We are deeply saddened by the loss and will hold her in our hearts forever.
She enjoyed spending time with family, going to Wildhorse, and attending family sports events. She spent many years at home caring for her family. Her brother Dan helped her and Jim start JV’s sports card shop, most recently she worked for the Walla Walla School District before retiring and very much loved being around all the students. She was a very giving person, always there to help out friends and family in need.
Velma is survived by her daughter, Shelly (Greg) Watson; sons, Jimmy ( Shelley) Gilliam, Mark Gilliam; daughter, Heidi (Rick) Matson; five grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren; brother, Dan Angotti. She was preceded in death by her husband; grandson, Mark Tyler Gilliam; and brother, Don Angotti.
Due to Covid-19 there will be a private family service. A Celebration of Life will be planned for next year.