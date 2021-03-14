Velma A. Sickles
July 15, 1927 — February 18, 2021
Velma Adeline Sickles, 93, passed away peacefully following an extended illness.
Velma was born on July 15, 1927, in White Bluffs, WA to Denzil C. and Neoma R. Gluck Mock. The family moved to Waitsburg in 1933 and she graduated from Waitsburg High School in 1945. She attended the University of Washington where she majored in music. In 1948, she returned to Waitsburg where she met Bob Sickles while working in the cannery. The couple married on February 6, 1949.
Velma worked at Maybac’s until she became a mother and stayed at home with her children. She loved to play the piano and taught many students at her home over the years. Velma worked at the Waitsburg Elementary School for 21 years, 19 of those as the secretary. She also worked with her husband Bob doing the books for their insurance business in both Waitsburg and Washtucna. Velma was a dedicated member of the Christian Church where she was the organist for 43 years, treasurer for 40 years and a member of the choir. She and her husband Bob sang duets for many weddings and funerals. Velma was a founding member and treasurer of the Odako Club. She was also a member of the Waitsburg Historical Society and the WA State School Retirees Association.
Velma loved spending time with her grandchildren, doing puzzles and decorating for the different holidays. The annual family trips to Wallowa Lake and the Oregon Coast were among her favorite things to do. Velma’s family was her greatest treasure.
Velma is survived by her two daughters, Sherrie (David) Morris and Dawn (Jeff) Nichols both of Waitsburg; two sons, Ed Sickles (Heide) of Seattle, Steve Sickles (Carolyn) of Walla Walla; 16 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; and her brother, Delbert Mock of Waitsburg. Velma was preceded in death by her husband, Bob; son, Dennis; and brother, Darrell Mock.
A Memorial service will be on Friday, April 9, 2021, at 2:00 PM at the First Christian Church of Waitsburg, with Pam Conover, officiating.
Memorial contributions may be made to the First Christian Church of Waitsburg or the Waitsburg Historical Society through the Herring Groseclose Funeral Home, 315 W. Alder St., Walla Walla, WA 99362
