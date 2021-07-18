Velia Guerra de Maldonado
February 15, 1937 — July 14, 2021
Velia passed away peacefully in her home surrounded by her family. Velia had a heart of gold with a lot of patience.
She taught us ALL the importance of FORGIVENESS. She attended the business academy in Mexico for 3 years; and she enjoyed working at the legal firm and took pride in her occupation in her young years.
Once she became a mother that was her full devotion to care for her children. She taught her oldest son how to write in shorthand. Her hobbies were cross stitching, embroidery, sewing, and knitting. Her mother taught her all the hobbies. She mastered the art of being able to feed 11 children with her cooking and baking.
Velia is survived by her husband, Triunfo Aldape Maldonado; her three sons’: Jose Angel, Alberto, and Triunfo Jr Maldonado; and her eight daughters’: Dora Irene, Antonieta, Gloria, Victoria, Estella, Maria Araceli, Nancy, and Christina. She was loved by her grandchildren: Nancy, Rachel, Steven, Eddie, Enrique, Estrellita, Stephanie, Alberto Jr., Jesse, Monica, Triunfo, Lucinda, Robert Jr, Giovanni, Marcelina, Daniel, Ciarra, Alexis, Henry, David, Brian, and Luna Luz. Admired by her great-grandchildren: Christopher, Issac, Kyler, Emily, Ashur, Miguel, Destiney, Gracie, Lyhla, Ranger, Emilio, Elena, Miguel, Sebastian, Gustavo, Orion, Jordan, Brighton, Abel Paul, Dakota, Christian, Sophia, Kayo, Jaxson and Ezrah.
Note to Mom from Jose Angel: Mom you are loved and will be missed. Wait for me in Heaven, I will see you in Heaven. And thank you mom for showing me how to do shorthand and loving me always. I am so glad your soul got to Heaven quickly and peacefully.
Viewing and visitation will be Tuesday, July 20, 2021, from 10 AM -6 PM followed by the Recitation of the Holy Rosary at the Chapel of the Herring Groseclose Funeral Home. Celebration of the Funeral Mass will be held on Wednesday, July 21, 2021, 10:00 AM at St. Patrick Catholic Church with Father Matthew Nicks, celebrating.
In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to St. Patrick Catholic Church through the Herring Groseclose Funeral Home 315 W. Alder St., Walla Walla, WA 99362. Friends and Family are invited to sign the online guest book at: www.herringgroseclose.com