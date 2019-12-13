Trinidad Q. Matias
Jan. 10, 1923 — Dec. 11, 2019
MILTON-FREEWATER - Trinidad Q. “Trini” Matias, 96, died Dec. 11, 2019, at her home.
Arrangements are pending at Munselle-Rhodes Funeral Home, 902 S Main, Milton Freewater.
