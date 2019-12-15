Trinidad Matias
Jan. 10, 1923 — Dec. 11, 2019
Trini Matias, 96, passed away peacefully on December 11, 2019. Trini was born in Michoacan, Mexcico in 1923, to Emiliano Quezada and Maria de Jesus Pinon. She was the third child of five. Her parents died before she was a teenager. Life was hard as an orphan but she survived. In her early 20’s she married and had two children and several years later had a third child. She moved to Chicago in her late 20’s and worked in factories. Many years later she obtained her GED and completed a 2-year training program as a Teacher Aid. After that she went to work for the Chicago Board of Education as a teacher aide until her first retirement in 1988. She then moved to Milton Freewater, and later to Walla Walla.
She lived on a farm with her daughter and thoroughly enjoyed planting and gardening. She learned to drive at the age of 66 and soon got a part-time job at the Senior Center in Walla Walla where she retired for the second time in 2011. In her early years she taught Communion classes to children and she prepared 23 adults for their U.S. Citizenship class and all passed!
Trini is survived by a loving family: Mauri and Richard McCabe (daughter); Antonio Tamayo (son); Rafael Matias (son); Pablo Matias Goldstein (grandson); Mira Matias Friedman (granddaughter); Annie and John Laux (niece); Jeri Akari (niece); and many nieces and nephews.
Mass of Christian Burial will be Monday, December 16, 2019, at 10:00 a.m. at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church, 925 Vining St., Milton-Freewater. Interment will follow at Milton-Freewater Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Sunday, December 15, 2019, from 5-7:00 p.m. with a Rosary at 7:00 p.m. at Munselle-Rhodes Funeral Home, 902 S. Main, Milton-Freewater, Oregon.
To leave a condolence online visit: www.munsellerhodes.com