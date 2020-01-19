Travis E. Ewert
Aug. 31, 1970 — Dec. 25, 2019
Travis E. Ewert, 49, died in a bicycle/vehicle accident in Venita, Oregon. Travis attended K-12 at the Adventist Schools in College Place. He graduated from Eastern Washington University with a business degree, he was immediately employed as a sales rep for Western Power Sports of Boise, Idaho, were he attained a statuary status as a top sales representative for over 20 years.
Survived by 3 of his 4 children, Kaytlyn, Trevor and Emma. His memorial will be held in Boise at the end of January.