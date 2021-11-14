Tony Martin Tabor Sr.
March 21, 1939 — October 29, 2021
On October 29, 2021, our much loved husband, dad, grandpa, great-grandpa, Tony Martin Tabor Sr., peacefully entered his rest with his wife and children by his side.
Tony was born March 21, 1939, in Almond, North Carolina to Oscar and Edith Tabor. When he was 4 years old his dad moved the family to Woodland, WA to work in the Kaiser Shipyards.
Tony’s family had a dairy farm, where he would milk cows before and after school. He used to say “cows need milked whether you want to milk them or not. Never a day off.” Tony graduated from Battle Ground High School in 1957. He worked for 35 years for Pitney Bowes, retiring at age 55. Tony had a strong work ethic and instilled that in his children and grandchildren. He married Betty Boyd in 1959. They lived in Sherwood, Oregon until settling in Walla Walla in 1972.
Tony and Betty purchased an acre of land where he built a log home for them. He planted several apple, pear, cherry and walnut trees, grape and blackberry plants and always had a large garden. His grandkids and great-grandkids always looked forward to seeing their names etched into the pumpkins he grew for them. He enjoyed sharing the abundance of produce with family and friends. He always had a shop and enjoyed woodworking, building hope chests for his granddaughters, gun cabinets and covered wagons for his grandsons. He helped many friends with home projects.
Tony had a servant’s heart. He traveled to Costa Rica to help build a church. Tony and Betty volunteered with MAPS RVers, giving time and talent to small churches in need of building projects. For several years he was a Royal Ranger leader.
Tony coached Little League baseball for many years, often taking his teams camping at the end of the season. Family vacations often consisted of camping trips in the PNW, usually in Idaho or Montana. His motto was to always leave a place cleaner than you found it. Tony was very patriotic and proud to be an American.
He loved and was so proud of all of his grandchildren. He wrestled with them, played games, attended every sporting event he could, gave them advice and discussed politics encouraging them to be civically engaged.
Tony served in the United States Army, was a volunteer firefighter in Sherwood, a member of Cowboy Church and a Life Member of the NRA.
Tony is survived by his wife, Betty; daughter, Rea Rude; son, Tony Jr (Lisa); grandsons, Skyler Rude, Caleb Rude and Harry (Hailey) Tabor; granddaughters, Amanda (Brad) Dyrud, Heather (Davin) Zitterkopf, Maddison Tabor; nine great-grandchildren; brother, Tom (Donna) Tabor; sister, June Nelson; and Betty’s siblings, Shirley, Ryan and Jim. He was preceded in death by his parents and sister, Barbara Altig.
A memorial service will be announced in the near future.