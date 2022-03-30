Tom Edward Bensel
May 16, 1951 — March 24, 2022
Tom (Tommy) Edward Bensel, went to be with his Lord and Savior on March 24, 2022, after suffering a long illness. Tom was born in Walla Walla on May 16, 1951, to Frances and Edward Bensel of Hermiston, Oregon. He spent the first 8 years of his life living near his grandparents and many cousins, whom he adored.
At 8 years old the Bensel’s moved to Dayton, where his father took a job at Dayton Chemicals. Tom Graduated from Dayton High School in 1969 and went to WWCC receiving his Associates Degree. He then transferred to Eastern Washington College and left college just three courses shy of a degree in Anthropology. He went to work in the construction industry and found his place in the working world. He worked as an iron worker for two years and then moved into construction Management at FFTF on the Hanford Reservation, he then moved to WWPS Nuclear Power Plants Hanford 1 & 2, where he met his wife, Lorrie Ryzek. They married in 1981, eventually having three daughters, Audrey, Daniela and Cassandra. In 1986 they moved to Dayton where Tom took a job as Columbia County Superintendent where he worked there for 19 years.
Tom was an avid outdoors man, hunting, fishing, mushrooming, hiking, huckleberry picking and just roaming the countryside with family in tow. He was also very active in his church as a teacher, Elder and his favorite (the game guy) for the AWANA program. He loved creating games every week for the kids to play and to help them get their wiggles and giggles out to hear the gospel and to study scripture.
After 19 years with the County, Tom found his way back to construction working as an inspector. He worked on wind farms, Bonneville Power Dams, Hatcheries, and building roads for Federal Land Management and so much more. He enjoyed seeing a project from beginning to end and also exploring the areas wherever he traveled.
Tom is survived by his wife, Lorrie; his three daughters, Audrey Bensel, Daniela Nelson (Jason Nelson), and Cassandra Stevenson (Dakota Stevenson); three grandchildren, Elijah Allen, Isaac Edward and Judah Lily. He was preceded in death by his mother, Frances Follett Bensel; his father, Edward Curtis Bensel; and brother, Terry Dan Bensel.
A memorial service will be held at Faith Chapel in Dayton on April 2, 2022, at 1:00pm. In lieu of flowers please make donations to the Christian Aid Center in Walla Walla. Corbeill Funeral Home in Dayton is caring for the family. On-line condolences may be made at www.corbeillfuneralhomes.com